Ohio cancels statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday due to severe weather threat

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness said the drill was canceled to avoid confusion.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9:50 a.m. has been canceled due to potential severe weather across the state.

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, the drill was canceled to avoid confusion.

The test was set to coincide with Ohio's Severe Weather Awareness Week (March 20-26), which encourages all residents to prepare for spring and summer severe weather and potential home emergencies.

📱 DOWNLOAD the free 10TV app for personalized weather forecasts and to receive alerts during severe weather: 10tv.com/connect

---

Difference between Storm Watches and Warnings

A Tornado WATCH means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and near areas designated by the National Weather Service. Be ready to move to a place of safety if the watch is upgraded to a warning or if threatening weather approaches.

A Tornado WARNING means a tornado is imminent or has been sighted. Warnings indicate impending danger to life and property. Seek safe shelter immediately.

Taking Cover

There are several ways to prepare for severe weather events. For starters, children are taught in school to DUCK:

D - go down to the lowest level, stay away from windows.

- go down to the lowest level, stay away from windows. U - go under something such as a basement staircase or a heavy table or desk.

- go under something such as a basement staircase or a heavy table or desk. C - cover your head.

- cover your head. K - keep in shelter until the storm has passed.

Then there are ways to protect your home that can be done in minutes and at minimal or no cost to you. (Source: Disastersafety.org)