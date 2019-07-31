CLEVELAND — A mix of dangerous currents and waves are creating potentially life-threatening swimming conditions in Lake Erie for Wednesday.

That’s why the National Weather Service has triggered a Beach Hazards Statement until 4 p.m. in Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain and Erie counties.

“A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when swimming risks exist from a combination of wind and large waves, including rip currents and longshore currents,” according to the National Weather Service.

Officials warn swimmers to follow the instruction of local authorities or stay out of the water while the alert is in effect.

