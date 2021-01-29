ODOT crews preparing for weekend snowstorm

It is anticipated to be the first major snow event of 2021, and one of the few so far this winter.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — With the snowfall tomorrow night into Sunday, you'll be seeing plenty of Ohio Department of Transportation crews out on the roads.

They haven't been out much this winter, but now crews are preparing to clear the roadways this weekend as the first major snowfall of the year is expected in our area.

ODOT Northwest Region Public Information Officer Rhonda Pees says plow drivers are currently scheduled to begin their 12-hour shifts at 9 p.m. Saturday.

And you can expect to see them out all day Sunday and even into the beginning of next week.

But what you won't be seeing before the snowfall begins in crews pre-treating the roadways, as county garage managers feel there is enough material already on the roadway to combat the wet snow.

"Most of our counties don't see the need to do a lot of pre-treating ahead of the storm. Some of the pre-treating we have been doing is mainly on the bridges. So we've been going out and checking those, giving those an extra shot," said Pees.

Another common factor ODOT crews usually battle during a snowstorm is drifting. But ODOT is not expecting too much drifting with this system over the weekend.

"Winds are expected to pick up a bit during that time, but given it's a wet snow we may not see as much blowing and drifting as we normally would with it being more of a wet snow," said Pees.