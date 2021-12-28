ODOT crews prep roads for arrival of winter weather

24 ODOT snowplows were out on the roads in our area Tuesday evening during the first real snowfall of December.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ODOT crews started prepping the roads Tuesday morning by laying brine down, which sticks to the roadways and acts as the first level of defense against the snow from sticking.

Rebecca Dangelo with ODOT District 2 said it's been a while since we've driven in these wintry conditions, so she had a few reminders.

"Remember your winter driving skills. Give yourself space between you and the vehicle in front of you. Roads could be slick even though crews are out there treating the roads," she said. "If you see a snowplow, please give them room to work. They're giant vehicles and they're going a lot slower than normal traffic, but give them room to work so they can clear those roads up for everybody."

Even though this is really only the second winter weather wave we've seen this season, ODOT crews have stayed busy with other things, Dangelo said.

"They're anxiously awaiting the snow. In the meantime, we've been doing tree-clearing, we've been doing some drainage work and honestly when we've had these warmer temperatures, we've even been able to mow a little," she explained. "So, it's kind of been an interesting winter so far."