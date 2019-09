BAXTER COUNTY, Ark — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported on the border of Marion County and Baxter County in northwest Arkansas Thursday morning around 1:42 a.m.

There has been reported light shaking with the earthquake, but no damage has yet been reported.

According to the Arkansas Geological Survey, this is the strongest earthquake in Arkansas since a magnitude 3.8 earthquake in Fairfield Bay in 2014.

