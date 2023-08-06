Northeast Ohio vineyards benefitting from lack of rainfall

While many area farms have been impacted negatively by the lack of rain over the last three weeks, vineyards are benefiting.

MADISON, Ohio — After three weeks of no precipitation across Northeast Ohio, some local farms are feeling the heat more than others.

"The best vintages are correlated with hot, dry weather," said Gene Sigel, the vineyard manager at Debonne Vineyards.

The heat allows vineyards to shine.

"The industry is generally happy to see a hot, dry year," said Sigel.

Hot and dry weather grows business at the vineyard as well. The vineyard welcomes more guests when the weather is filled with sunshine, rather than rain.

Sigel explained that the roots are deep into the soil, allowing them to get more nutrients than other crops like strawberries.

"We didn't put in any young vineyards this year," said Sigel. "Young vineyards that were recently planted in the last two to three years will show a much greater need for water here shortly."

Sigel detailed how some years grapes have been impacted negatively by an increase in rainfall across Northeast Ohio.

"Grapes that are produced in a wet year with excess or even normal amount of rain tend to be thinner in color and flavor and diluted creating more challenges in the making of the wine itself," said Sigel. "Whereas grapes that have come from a hot dry year tend to be concentrated in color, flavor, sugar, all of the desirables that go into winemaking."

