Hurricane Laura forms in Gulf of Mexico, expected to become major storm

A much weaker Marco will bring rain to the area Tuesday. Impacts from Laura could start late Tuesday and last through Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — Marco has lost all of its tropical characteristics and is no longer a tropical system. However, the remnant low will bring southeast Louisiana scattered showers with some downpours possible Tuesday. A few tornados are also possible into the afternoon.

The focus now shifts to Laura which became a hurricane shortly after moving over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is expected to intensify on a path to hit the U.S. Coastline late Wednesday or early Thursday as a major Category 3 hurricane capable of "devastating" damage.

Hurricane Laura

As of the 7 a.m. advisory, The National Hurricane Center said Laura was located about 625 miles southeast of Lake Charles, La. The storm is moving north, northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for San Luis Pass, Texas, to the west of Morgan City, Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Morgan City to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Storm surge watches are also in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne.

Laura is expected to strengthen significantly during the next 48 hours and is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall with winds of 115 mph.

Impacts from Hurricane Laura

A combination of dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising water moving inland from the shoreline.

Storm surge at landfall is forecast to be the following:

High Island Texas to Morgan City: 7-11 feet

Morgan City to Mouth of Mississippi River: 4-6 feet

Mouth of Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Miss.: 3-5 feet

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Lake Maurepas: 2-4 feet

Laura is expected to produce 4-8 inches of rainfall, with isolated amounts of 12 inches across portions of the west-central U.S. Gulf Coast near the Texas-Louisiana border. This rainfall can produce widespread flash and urban flooding, small streams to overflow their banks and minor river flooding.

Hurricane-force winds are possible in the watch area by late Wednesday.

Of course, it is a good idea to make any storm preparations you may need to do now and make sure storm drains are cleaned.

Extended Outlook

There is a pattern called the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) which is a fluctuation of favorable and unfavorable states for tropical development across the globe. This favorable/unfavorable pattern shifts every few weeks. At the end of August and into September, this pattern will shift over the Atlantic. When in a "favorable" mode, you could see multiple storms at a time and also the chance for more powerful storms. So we'll be more favorable as we near the peak of the season. Stay tuned.

Hurricane season forecast to become "extremely active"

NOAA released their August hurricane season forecast update and called for an 'Extremely Active' season. The forecast called for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major. These numbers already include nine named storms and two hurricanes.

The reasons for the extremely active season:

• Warmer than normal sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic and Caribbean

• Enhanced West African Monsoon (rainy) season - causes tropical waves

• Possible La Nina forming in the months ahead

• Reduced wind shear over the Atlantic Basin - allows storms to develop

Now is the time to be prepared. Typically, the season becomes more active in the next few weeks with the peak on September 10th.

The expert forecasters at Colorado State issued their August update on the 2020 hurricane season. Their forecast now calls for 24 named storms (total for the season), 12 hurricanes and five major hurricanes.

That's an increase of four named storms, three hurricanes, and one major hurricane.

Should there be 24 named storms, they would run out of names and have to go to the Greek alphabet, like in 2005.

