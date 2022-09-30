Local storm chaser follows Hurricane Ian

NW Ohio native Brandon Copic has been following storms for 13 years and he said Hurricane Ian is one of the worst.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As Hurricane Ian makes its way over the Atlantic and toward the Carolinas, people are evacuating the path of the incoming storm.

But, some people are following it.

Brandon Copic is a northwest Ohio native and a professional storm chaser who began following storms when he was young. He of the recent hurricanes he's followed, Ian is one of the worst.

"Honestly, it leaves me speechless," Copic, who works with YouTuber Ryan Hall, said. "I've been doing this for over 13 years now. There's no real words to put it into perspective."

But he said Ian has reminded him of another major hurricane: Katrina.

"The surge impacting such a major populace is something that does not happen, and honestly not something I can remember happening except for happening during Katrina," Copic said.

He doesn't just document the storms. He said he and others working with Hall's YouTube channel help people in need.

"We've got medical kits in our car," Copic said. "We've got medical training. I'm just first aid trained, but we work with EMTs, firefighters."

He said finding someone injured isn't too common, but not unheard of either.

"Typically, when we do see people with injuries, usually it's not just minor, usually it's pretty significant injuries, and, sometimes even fatalities," he said.

Ian has passed through Florida. But that doesn't mean the damage is done.

"The threat isn't over, that's the big thing," Copic said. "A lot of people think now that Ian is landfalled in Florida, the story is over. The story isn't over. The story is about to begin for those that are going to be impacted in South Carolina."