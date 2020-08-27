Hurricane Laura makes landfall on Louisiana coast

Laura made landfall just before midnight Wednesday, bringing with it devastating winds to the coast of Louisiana.

It's moving northwest at 15 mph with wind gusts up to 185 mph, making it a strong Category 4 storm. The strong winds are near the eyewall of the storm and don't really extend out too far from the center.

Laura also brought along a catastrophic storm surge that will lead to flash flooding in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. The winds are expected to prompt several tornado warnings for areas in the storm's path. Destructive winds are expected more than 100 miles inland.

From satellite images, Laura has the signature of a classic hurricane with a well-defined eye surrounded by deep convection. The storm has continued to strengthen throughout its journey through the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will weaken fast as it makes its way over land.

Most tracks have Laura moving over northwestern Louisiana on Thursday, across Arkansas on Thursday night and over the Mississippi Valley on Friday before making its way to the northeast United States.

Laura's threats:

Storm surge

Wind

Widespread flash flooding

Storm surge warnings, hurricane warnings, tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches are in place from southeast Texas to the mouth of the Mississippi River. Floodwaters are not expected to fully recede until several days after the storm.