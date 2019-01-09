Airbnb is relaunching its Open Homes Program to house those affected by Hurricane Dorian in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama.

The program, which was first launched in August to assist those in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, will provide free housing for those displaced by Hurricane Dorian along with any disaster relief workers who are working in the same area.

Airbnb hosts will open up their homes to these people from most of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and some parts of Alabama for free starting on Aug.31 until Sept. 16.

This activation of the program for Hurricane Dorian is one of Airbnb's biggest activations for a natural disaster.

