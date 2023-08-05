How to calm your pet during storms

An expert offers tips on the many strategies that can help your furry friend during severe weather.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With the severe weather season underway, the frightening sound of thunder can strike fear in our furry friends. Although there is no true cure for thunderstorm phobia in dogs, there are many ways to keep your furry companion calm and safe when they get afraid.

Veterinarian Brooke West of West Toledo Animal Hospital urged pet owners to understand that animals may be experiencing storms differently than we do.

While some animals may not notice rain or severe weather, some dogs may feel a bit different about it. Dogs have a very acute senses of smell taste and hearing. This means they can be very sensitive to severe weather. The clap of thunder, for instance, can be a very frightening sound.

"They have like a sixth sense," West said. "So they have like the ability to feel things and sense things that we don't necessarily. It's really the barometric changes that we have and they can sense it very, very well"



There are several symptoms to look for in dogs when they fear storms. Some dogs may drool, but others may try to hide. In severe cases, dogs may shake terribly during storms, even to the point of hurting themselves.

You may be wondering if there is any way to calm them down or distract them from severe weather. The answer is yes.

"Make it a positive thing so finding their favorite treat or something they really enjoy playing with," West said. "Really, just hyping it up and making it all positive and all good when the thunderstorms start."

West said if those strategies don't help your pet stay calm, it may be best to visit your veterinarian to get medication to help with their anxieties and help dogs overcome them.

"Sometimes if they are not willing to take food that's when it's time to seek veterinary advice and care because sometimes they need medication, they need help," she said.