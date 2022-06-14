'Roadways are closed to travel by any means': Holmes County Sheriff issues Level 3 travel advisory after overnight storms

The Holmes County Sheriff's Office is reporting storm damage throughout the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio — Heads up!

A Level 3 storm travel advisory has been activated in Holmes County amid the overnight storms that moved through the region.

This advisory means that "roadways are closed to travel by any means other than emergency vehicles at this time," according to a Facebook post from the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.

It comes as the sheriff reports numerous roads throughout the county have sustained storm damage.

Although overnight storms have moved out of Northeast Ohio, our focus now shifts to the damage left behind as extreme heat arrives with highs climbing into the 90s for the next few days.

Level 3 Holmes County roadways remain under a Level 3 conditions due to extensive storm damage. Road crews and... Posted by Holmes County Sheriffs Office on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Level 3 Storm Travel Advisory Sheriff Zimmerly has issued a Level Three roadway emergency. Numerous roads all over the... Posted by Holmes County Sheriffs Office on Monday, June 13, 2022

The Wayne County Engineer's Office, meanwhile, says several roads in their area have high water along with downed trees and power lines.

"Please avoid unnecessary travel" as emergency crews begin repairs, the office posted on Facebook at 12:30 a.m.

Skyview Ranch in Millersburg says they expect to be without power for several days while they work through clearing fallen trees.

"Everyone is safe," they wrote on Facebook overnight. "Substantial damage to camp. All power is out."

Edit: 2:15am : Our full time staff has worked our way through camp. Campers are resting in their cabins. We are... Posted by Skyview Ranch on Monday, June 13, 2022