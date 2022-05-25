Experts predict worse than normal hurricane season for 2022

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts another busy season ahead.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The above video about hurricane terminology originally aired in July, 2021.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced its hurricane outlook for the year and the agency is calling for an above-average hurricane season in 2022.

Forecasters say the ongoing La Nina weather pattern keeping ocean water temperatures warmer than average this summer will contribute to more hurricanes this year.

In Ohio, we don't generally have to worry about hurricanes, but people in states such as Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida could surely be in store for a busy hurricane season.

NOAA's newly released outlook predicts 14-21 named storms this year. Officials also predict that six to 10 ten of these storms could reach hurricane status, with three to six major hurricanes possible this year.

Along with the La Nina weather pattern, NOAA officials noted that the effects of climate change could amplify hurricane season.







With the approach of hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov 30 each year, many people are interested in what the storms will be named this year.

Atlantic storms are named each year from a list maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization. The 2022 list includes 21 names. If all of those names are used this year, authorities will revert to an alternate list to name additional storms.

