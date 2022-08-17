So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

Parts of the Mosquito Range got dusted with snow for the first time this season on Wednesday morning.

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma.

It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August.

Last year, the first report was on August 20, although that snow hit more of an area, covering much of the northern mountains.

Snow it begins.

Light dusting of snow on the peaks around Summit County this morning. #9News #milehighmornings pic.twitter.com/vHHUMpUUeE — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) August 20, 2021

In 2019, the first report of snow didn't come until September 12.

There are a couple more systems that will scrape by Colorado over the next couple of weeks including a chance on Friday and Saturday morning.

These early dustings melt away in just a few hours. The snowpack accumulation for the season usually doesn't start until the first week of October. That is also when the Denver metro area gets its first snow accumulation of the season.

The average first snow in Denver is October 18. Last year, it didn't come until December 10. The first time there was no snow measured in Denver during the fall months, which for meteorological records is all of Sep., Oct. and Nov.

