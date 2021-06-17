x
Earthquake recorded in western Indiana

It measured 3.8 on the Richter scale.

MONTEZUMA, Ind. — If you felt something shaking in central Indiana Thursday afternoon, no, it wasn't all the summer construction.

The National Weather Service reported the quake just after 3:30 p.m. It measured 3.8 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter was near Montezuma in Parke County. That's about 60 miles west of Indianapolis. 

But many in central Indiana felt it.

