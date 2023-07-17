Camp helps visually impaired learn about weather

Earth, Wind, and Fire camp was held in Grand Rapids, Michigan to help high schoolers with visual impairments learn about the weather.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — We all know the weather can be a little unpredictable and can be even more unpredictable if you can't see what's happening around you.

That's why last week the Bureau of Services for Blind Persons (BSBP) held a multi-day camp, geared towards those with visual impairments, to help teenagers across Michigan prepare for whatever mother nature throws our way. While also showcasing different career opportunities.

Organizer of the camp, Karyn Hill, a vision rehabilitation therapist for the BSBP stated, "When you are a person who is visually impaired, you don't get to see what is happening in the clouds. When a storm is coming you have to rely on audio and media outlets. This is an opportunity to have students who are blind and visually impaired learn about meteorology, emergency management, and other STEM areas."

This camp dove into what different types of storms sound like, provided physical examples to help explain the way things look and helped raise awareness among these individuals that they too can become scientists.

"The concept was to bring awareness to the student and also to let them know what their options are for careers. A lot of people don't understand that just because someone is blind or reduced visual ability can actually work in these STEM fields," explained Hill.

Leading by example was a fully blind climatologist, Imke Durre, who attended the conference virtually and currently works for NOAA in a leadership position. Tom Behler was also in attendance, who is also blind. He has a PHD in sociology and an unwavering passion for weather. He leads the charge in weather safety and preparedness.

"These kids can do everything that anyone can do. People are only limited by what they let themselves be limited by or what we as a society limit them with. It's an untapped pool of talent out there," stated Hill.

The students received their own NOAA Weather Radios at the end of camp, as well as several accessible weather apps and tools to prepare for severe weather.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.