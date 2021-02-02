Buckeye Chuck does not see his shadow, predicts early spring for Ohio

Buckeye Chuck became Ohio's official groundhog in 1979.

MARION, Ohio — On Tuesday morning Buckeye Chuck predicted an early spring as Ohio's state groundhog did not see his shadow.

Buckeye Chuck emerged from his winter burrow in Marion for Groundhog Day.

Buckeye Chuck's prediction is the opposite of his groundhog friend in Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil, who predicted six more weeks of winter.

Buckeye Chuck has been predicting what the next six weeks of weather have in store for us since 1979 when he became Ohio's official groundhog.