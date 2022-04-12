Which month has the best wedding weather?

If you're looking for the best temperatures, least cloud cover and most beautiful wedding weather, two months stand out for northwest Ohio nuptials.

We know the winter months are out of the question for outdoor weddings in northwest Ohio. If you're planning a spring or summer wedding, you may be looking for the best dates to choose for our region.

That's where some weather science can help crunch data and pinpoint your best chances for good weather on your wedding day.

Studies have shown that May, June, September and October are some of the best months to have an outside wedding. Here's a look at daily cloud cover for June and October:

In Toledo, a spring wedding can be a bit of wild card. We usually see a gradual warming trend away from winter temperatures, but we still stick with the chance of some deep cold temperatures from time to time. As many remember we saw a snowstorm in April this year, which went into the record books as the most snow we have seen that late in the spring months



Here is a breakdown of sky conditions in September and October:

As we get into the fall months and the season starts to change, we may see a shift in sunny days between September and October. In September 2021, we had 22 sunny days and only three cloudy days throughout the month. This surely would qualify as a good month for wedding weather.

September is appealing because we finally start to get some of that fall foliage, which sets up beautiful conditions outdoors.

Overall, there are a lot of factors that you may want to take into consideration while picking a date for a wedding. Temperatures, along with rain or cloud cover all are key factors.