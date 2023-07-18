ALERT DAY Thursday: 3 things you need to know

Thursday afternoon may bring hail, gusty winds to our region.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL 11 weather team has issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday because of the chance of severe weather, including hail and gusty wind.

Here are the three things you need to know:

1 -- This is for a risk of strong and severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. A window of dry, very warm and more humid weather early Thursday morning will be a key ingredient for the risk of severe storms. At this time, it appears that much of the morning will be dry with more sunshine. This will allow for more significant instability or storm energy into the afternoon. Storms could develop as early as 1 pm on Thursday. At this time, we want you to be aware of the risk or chance of severe storms arriving Thursday afternoon.

2-- The main threat will be damaging winds over 60 mph, large hail and downpours. However, there is a lower end risk of an isolated tornado. The arrival of a weather system during the peak heating hours of the afternoon is expected to increase the wind shear that will promote an atmosphere that is favorable for severe weather. As with any storm risk, this is not a certainty, but several ingredients are present for the chance of severe weather.

3 -- Timing may be early afternoon. Storms may begin as early as 1 p.m. with the arrival of stronger winds aloft in the atmosphere. A warmer, steamy and sticky afternoon will provide the storm energy for possible severe storms. The risk is likely to end before dusk (around 8pm) but stay tuned for more details as timing becomes more clear in the next 24 hours.

Stay tuned to WTOL 11 for updates on severe weather.

