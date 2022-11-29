The winner will not only have bragging rights on naming the massive bird but will get free airline and theme park tickets.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story on the flamingo.

Are you good at naming things? The Tampa International Airport (TPA) needs your help coming up with a name for its giant pink flamingo sculpture that stands in its main terminal.

To accomplish this, TPA is holding a contest to officially give the 21-foot sculpture an equally iconic name to go with its impressive stature. The winner of the contest will not only win bragging rights on having named the giant feathered friend but also will get free airline and theme park tickets.

The airport explains in a news release that while the impressive floor-to-ceiling sculpture, created by artist Matthew Mazzotta, has a formal title — "HOME" — both the artist and airport agreed the flamingo needs a name.

That's where the "Name the Flamingo Contest" comes in. Starting Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Tuesday, Dec. 6, the public can submit name suggestions online for the already-popular flamingo art piece.

One entry is allowed per person during the contest's run. TPA says you'll need to briefly explain why you're choosing the name you're submitting.

After this, TPA says it will select the top three names. Then, from Monday, Dec. 12 through Friday, Dec. 16, everyone will get the chance to vote on which of the three names they like best.

The winning name will then be announced on Dec. 16, the airport says.

So what exactly do you win if you pick the winning name of TPA's "fabulous feathered friend?"

Four nonstop, roundtrip tickets for you and three friends on Silver Airways

A VIP Experience package to Busch Gardens, including four single-day admission tickets, four all-day dining passes, four quick queue unlimited passes and preferred parking

And a chance to "bask in the limelight" at an event revealing the flamingo's new name