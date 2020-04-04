CLEVELAND — Spirit Airlines is planning to suspend service at Cleveland Hopkins Airport in an effort to reduce the impact of COVID-19.

The City of Cleveland released a statement Friday night saying the suspension will be in effect April 8th through May 5th.

According to the release, on May 6th, Spirit is planning to re-launch service in Cleveland with daily, non-stop stop flights to Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando. They will also resume service to Atlanta, Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach.

The airline is expected to add additional routes from CLE in June.

