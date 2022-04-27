Spirit Airlines announces ‘temporary hiatus’ at Akron-Canton Airport

Spirit Airlines says they plan to restart flights at CAK in November.

Travelers will have one less option when booking a flight from the Akron-Canton Airport for the next several months as Spirit Airlines has announced a “temporary hiatus” at CAK.

The company tells 3News they plan to restart flights at the airport in November and impacted guests will be notified regarding refunds.

Here’s the full statement from Spirit Airlines:

Spirit is joining several other airlines in proactively adjusting our summer schedule to provide additional flexibility during the busy travel season and ensure we provide the travel experience our Guests have come to expect from us. We have a great relationship with Akron-Canton Airport and plan to restart our CAK flights in November 2022. We extend our apologies to our Guests for any inconvenience to their travel plans, and Guests will receive notifications with information on refunds for impacted flights.

Spirit Airlines is also making some schedule adjustments at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in early June. Here are those changes:

Cancun & New Orleans routes will be on temporary hiatus and will come back

Adding a new CLE/DFW route

Adding a second daily Myrtle Beach flight

“We'll share route resumption information following the summer travel season,” a spokesperson from Spirit tells 3News.

