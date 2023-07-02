Sandusky named Best Coastal Small Town by USA Today

Sandusky was also named the third in the best Midwestern small town category.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The results are in.

Once again, Sandusky has been named America's best coastal small town.

Recently, a panel from USA Today nominated Sandusky for its Best Coastal Small Towns award and Midwestern Small Towns award.

“Sandusky is a special place with a diverse community, entrepreneurial energy, and iconic assets,” said McKenzie Spriggs, Executive Director of Destination Sandusky. “We’re excited to have a spotlight on Sandusky to show that to the world.”

All of the cities nominated met the criteria of being "uncrowded, unpretentious, and affordable."

The award marks the first time Sandusky has received this honor since 2019.

“This recognition will continue to propel Sandusky and the Shores & Islands Ohio region forward as a must-visit location for people from across the country,” said Larry Fletcher, President of Shores & Islands Ohio. “Many travelers today are seeking destinations that offer them new experiences combined with authentic, local flavor experiences. When one considers the numerous attractions, dining and shopping spots, and diverse overnight accommodation offerings, it’s no wonder that Sandusky earned this honor.”

Sandusky, home to Cedar Point and Kalahari Resorts, has seen an investment of more than $100 million in historic buildings being renovated and over 30 new businesses coming to the area.

“Thank you to every person who voted for Sandusky. Your vote means so much more than just putting us at the top of this list. It means that you are proud of Sandusky, of what we have to offer our residents and tourists from all over the country,” said Sandusky City Commission President, Dick Brady. “Sandusky is the best coastal small town because of so many of our residents believe in the vision we’ve created and because we all have worked together to make Sandusky the best.”

Here is a full list of all the towns that made the list:

Sandusky, Ohio Stuart, Florida Marblehead, Massachusetts Bayfield, Wisconsin Provincetown, Massachusetts St. Augustine, Florida Sanibel Island, Florida Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Nags Head, North Carolina Cannon Beach, Oregon

Anyone interested in learning what new things are happening in Sandusky can visit https://www.cityofsandusky.com/

