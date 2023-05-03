REAL ID deadline 1 year from now: Here's why it's required and how you can get one

Only 46 percent of Ohioans have received their REAL ID, state officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published on May 2, 2022.

A big change is coming one year from now as the REAL ID deadline takes effect on May 3, 2023, which means state-issued identification that airline passengers present at TSA screening points “must be REAL ID compliant.”

So what does this mean for you?

“The federal government will no longer consider standard driver licenses and identification cards as sufficient forms of identification for air travel,” according to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. “TSA will require a federally compliant driver license, identification card or other acceptable form of identification such as a U.S. passport or military ID to fly within the U.S.”

State officials say only 46 percent of Ohioans have received their compliant license as of Tuesday morning.

To obtain a REAL ID compliant license through the Ohio BMV, you must provide documents that prove the following:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Social security number

Two proofs of Ohio residency

Proof of legal presence

You can explore the BMV’s interactive checklist HERE to see which documents are acceptable.

Once complete, your new ID will arrive in the mail a few days later.

The May 3, 2023, deadline comes after officials delayed the requirement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE HEADLINES:

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on May 2, 2022.