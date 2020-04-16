HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. — From crystal clear waters in Venice to decreased pollution in places like New York, the worldwide quarantine is leaving its mark around the world.

Here in North Carolina, some of our Outer Banks beaches look like this.

A day at the beach, Cape Lookout National Seashore -- no narration Postcards from the beach -- Need your beach fix? This short video was sent to me this weekend from the ranger on patrol. Video has no narration -- only sounds are from the wind and waves. Posted by Cape Lookout National Seashore on Monday, April 13, 2020

That's a post from Cape Lookout's official Facebook account. They're completely overrun with seashells right now.



The tons of shells are there for a simple reason. There are no tourists to come pick them up.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the park facilities are closed right now. But residents are still allowed to visit Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras' seashore.

But tourists pick up so many seashells that the shores will look like that for the foreseeable future.

RELATED: FedEx man saves the day, delivering wedding ring just in time for ceremony

RELATED: Myrtle Beach extends COVID-19 emergency order to May 15