Ohio Turnpike installs 80 electric vehicle charging stations at 8 service plazas along toll road

All 80 electric vehicle charging stations are available at eight service plazas along the toll road, according to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEREA, Ohio — 80 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations were added along Ohio's 241-mile toll road, according to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

The current charging stations include 64 Tesla Supercharger units and 16 Electrify America charging units, the Ohio Turnpike stated.

All 80 EV charging stations are available at eight service plazas along the turnpike.

You can find Tesla Supercharging stations at the following eight service plazas:

Indian Meadow (westbound) and Tiffin River (eastbound) at milepost 20.8 in West Unity

Blue Heron (westbound) and Wyandot (eastbound) at milepost 76.9 in Genoa

Great Lakes (westbound) and Towpath (eastbound) at milepost 170.1 in Broadview Hts.

Mahoning Valley (westbound) and Glacier Hills (eastbound) at milepost 237.2 in New Springfield

You can find Electrify America charging stations -- which include four DC fast charging hookups -- at the following four service plazas:

Indian Meadow (westbound) and Tiffin River (eastbound) at milepost 20.8 in West Unity

Blue Heron (westbound) and Wyandot (eastbound) at milepost 76.9 in Genoa

Ohio Turnpike officials say additional charging stations could be added to other service plazas in the future.

“As sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) continue to increase, we will consider options for expansion,” Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the Turnpike Commission said. “Our goal is to have EV charging stations at all 14 service plazas.”

All 14 of Ohio's Turnpike service plazas are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.