New West Michigan road signs spell ‘Grand Radips,’ ‘Cooperville’

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Here in good ol’ "Grand Radips," we are very serious about our roads — the potholes, the orange barrels, and even the signs we adorn them with. So, really, it’s no surprise that people very quickly noticed some blatant typos on multiple new road signs in Coopersville over the weekend.

You see, it all started with an effort by the Michigan Department of Transportation to replace signs along I-96. The replacement process started in the fall of 2021 but crept into the spring of 2022 due to supply chain issues.

According to MDOT’s Southwest region spokesperson Nick Schirripa, the signs were put up sometime last week. Unfortunately for Coopersville, three of those new signs turned out to be nothing but frauds.

Two of the signs were supposed to say “Coopersville,” but the 'S' ended up slithering away somewhere in the production process. Thus, the metal sheets were left with a lackluster “Cooperville.”

Similarly, but much more alarmingly, a sign for our beloved home city of Grand Rapids was twisted to say nothing other than, “Grand Radips.” Which, honestly, does have a nice ring to it.

Unfortunately for us fun-loving West Michiganders, the rogue signs have already been partially taken care of. The "Grand Radips" sign has been covered with tape, while the “Cooperville” signs have been taken down and replaced with their predecessors.

Schirripa said new and improved signs will be up within the next week or two.

“We all make mistakes. Somebody made a mistake and it didn't get caught until it was on a post,” Schirripa said. “How many hundreds of signs that we make without an error? And we make one error and that's the one everyone wants to talk about.”

Schirripa said the sign-making process is long and complex, and assured no MDOT employees were involved in the mistake.

“This project was delivered by a contractor and overseen by a consultant, so there weren't any MDOT eyes on this project,” he said. “So, it's really easy to make a mistake sometimes, especially when you're talking about one sign out of hundreds.”

Luckily, Schirripa said taxpayer money does not pay for these kinds of mistakes, so one could say this whole incident was just a little “bump” in the road.

