Law enforcement preparing for busy Labor Day weekend

Similar to Memorial Day and Labor Day, AAA is anticipating travel numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you are planning to hit the road sometime this weekend, AAA is anticipating travel volumes to be high.

Today and Monday are expected to have the most drivers out on the road, particularly in the afternoon hours. So getting out earlier in the day, or even later at night, will serve you well.

Because so many people are planning to hit the road, members of law enforcement are beginning to prepare for one last influx of summer travel.

"We'll have most of our crews out in full force, looking for impaired drivers, speeders, distracted drivers. This is one of the major travel holidays throughout the year. Also, impaired driving seems to be the number 1 cause of most of our fatalities," said Sgt. Jason Archer with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Members of Ohio State Highway Patrol are planning to strategically staff themselves on the roads. 80 percent of their crews will be out across the state.

Last Labor Day weekend, there were 12 fatal crashes in Ohio, most of which were the result of impaired driving.

They are asking drivers to be on the lookout for any problems on the road. You can call #677 with any issues spotted, especially when it comes to impaired driving.