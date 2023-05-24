Cedar Point, Kings Island offering free entry to military members for Memorial Day weekend

The deal runs from May 26 to May 29.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kings Island and Cedar Point are offering free entry to members of the military this Memorial Day weekend.

Active and retired U.S. military, veterans, reserves and national guard members can receive a free ticket to get into the amusement parks, both owned by Cedar Fairs.

Military members must show a valid U.S. military ID to get free admission into each park.

In addition, members can save up to $45 online when purchasing tickets for up to six friends or family members.

The deal runs from May 26 to May 29.

To learn more, you can visit Kings Island's or Cedar Point's website.