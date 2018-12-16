Frontier Airlines announces $39 flights from Cleveland to Florida beginning in November

The nonstop winter service will operate four days a week and provide passengers with 'an affordable, convenient flight option.' Tickets must be purchased by Tuesday.

CLEVELAND — Looking to beat the brutal Northeast Ohio cold in sunny Florida this winter? You're in luck!

Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday it will be offering flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale at rates as low as $39 beginning this November. The nonstop service will be in place for the season and operate four days a week, although those wishing to take advantage of the promotional price must book their seats by Tuesday, Sept. 13.

"We're excited to expand our service in Cleveland with this new route to South Florida," Daniel Shurz, vice president of commercial for Frontier, said in a statement. "The winter season is one of the most popular times for consumers in the Midwest to vacation in Florida, and this new service will provide an affordable, convenient flight option thanks to Frontier's 'Low Fares Done Right.'"

With the new flights, Frontier will now offer trips out of Cleveland to 12 destinations, with upgrade options available either a la carte or in bundles. The low-cost airline also bills itself as "the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed."

"We are happy to see Frontier’s continued investment in Cleveland and this important market for Northeast Ohio," Hopkins' Interim Director Dennis Kramer wrote. "We look forward to continuing to grow with them and offer new markets for our guests."

Customers aren't required to purchase round-trip tickets, but the following blackout periods do apply for the $39 deal:

Nov. 19-23

Nov. 25-28

Dec. 16-18

Dec. 22-24

Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 3, 2023

Jan. 6-8, 2023

Jan. 17-18, 2023