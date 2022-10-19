Breeze Airways to provide nonstop flights from Akron-Canton Airport to Orlando; fares as low as $39 one-way

The nonstop flights from CAK to Orlando will take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting March 1.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — It didn't take long for Akron-Canton Airport to come up with a new way for passengers to get to Orlando, Florida after the pullout of Spirit Airlines.

On Wednesday, CAK announced that starting in March of 2023, Breeze Airways will provide nonstop service to Orlando on Wednesdays and Fridays. Fares will be as low as $39 one-way.

“Orlando (MCO) is CAK’s top destination for leisure travelers, and a nonstop to the theme park epicenter of the world is sure to be a hit,” said Ren Camacho, President and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport. “We are immensely grateful for Breeze’s growth and commitment to Northeast Ohio.”

Breeze currently flies to six cities from Akron-Canton: Charleston, SC; Las Vegas, NV; Nashville, TN; New Orleans; LA; Tampa, FL; and West Palm Beach, FL.

“We’ve been so thrilled with how Akron-Canton residents have welcomed us so warmly to the community,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “This new nonstop route to Orlando adds yet another affordable family-friendly destination.”

Guests on Breeze may choose from three price bundles that are offered as ‘Nice’, ‘Nicer’, and ‘Nicest’. Nice flights from CAK to Orlando are priced starting from $39 one-way, with Nicer flights starting at $79 one-way.

Spirit Airlines, which had announced a "temporary hiatus" at CAK back in April, informed airport leaders last week that it will not be resuming service.

The hiatus took effect in June, but Spirit Airlines told 3News at the time that they had planned to restart flights at the airport in November.