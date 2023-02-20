Allegiant reveals new nonstop flights from Akron-Canton Airport to Myrtle Beach with $39 deal

The new seasonal flights between CAK and MYR begin this June.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Do you need a vacation? How does a trip to Myrtle Beach sound?

Well, you're in luck because there's a new flight option coming soon for Northeast Ohio travelers.

Allegiant announced a new nonstop seasonal route from the Akron-Canton Airport to Myrtle Beach with services starting this June.

In celebration of the new flight options, Allegiant is launching a sale with one-way fares as low as $39 – but you have to act fast because flights must be purchased by Tuesday, Feb. 21 with travel by Aug. 13 to be eligible for the deal.

Allegiant also noted that seats and dates are limited with the special discounted fares not available on all flights.

You can book a flight between CAK and MYR starting today.

“We are thrilled to offer travelers in the northeast region of Ohio this nonstop option to one of the country’s most visited tourist destinations,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “We believe customers will enjoy the brand of service Allegiant offers – affordable, convenient flights – just in time to plan a summer getaway.”

