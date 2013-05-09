Allegiant adding nonstop flights to Arizona from Toledo starting in March

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans will soon be able to fly nonstop to Arizona from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority announced Tuesday that nonstop Allegiant flights to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Ariz., will begin March 9, 2022. Allegiant is offering flights as low as $59 for a short time.

“We are thrilled to announce that Allegiant will add Phoenix-Mesa as a direct service route beginning this spring,” said Thomas J. Winston, President and CEO of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. “The Phoenix area is a destination that is already very popular among Northwest Ohio residents, and we are excited to offer a convenient nonstop, low-cost option when flying to the Southwest.”