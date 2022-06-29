Project to widen I-475, build new interchange at Illinois Avenue begins in Lucas County

State and local officials broke ground on the project Wednesday to widen the interstate and add a new diverging-diamond style interchange in southwest Lucas County.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — As one project ends, another begins for the I-475 corridor.

ODOT officially broke ground on the project Wednesday on the second phase of its 475 widening project in Monclova Township.

The work is a continuation of the widening project that added a third lane to I-475 from the U.S. Route 23 split south to Airport Highway.

Once again, ODOT is widening a portion of 475, this time a third lane will be added between Airport Highway and U.S. Route 24.

"Not just fix what we have, but make sure that there's mobility in the future and that we don't gridlock our region," said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. "As a region grows you have to have transportation facilities, and multimodule in addition, to make sure that you don't end up like Nashville, or Austin, or Atlanta as you grow."

But the construction isn't only adding a third lane to I-475. It also will include a new diverging-diamond style interchange at the 20A/Illinois Avenue overpass.

This new interchange is expected to become the primary on off ramps for local industrial traffic.

Officials also believe the project should help boost economic development along 20A from Maumee all the way to the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

"It adds another south access to the industrial park on the south side of the airport, so it's a win-win-win for the region, for the partners, for everyone," said Monclova Township trustee Chuck Hoecherl.

And other roads around the new interchange, such as Salisbury and Monclova Roads should see less industrial traffic once the interchange opens up.

"The less resistance you have, the more attractive it is," said Lucas County Engineer Mike Pniewski. "So, it's just better for business and business attraction, and it's just better for our own quality of life. We need to get to where we need to go in a safe, efficient manner."

The $101 million project is only one of multiple infrastructure improvements aimed to keep the greater Toledo area moving forward.

"Toledo is going to be very well positioned as a transportation crossroads to accommodate our freight needs for years to come," said David Gedeon, V.P. of Transportation for TMACOG

Both the widening project and the new interchange are expected to be finished some time in late 2024.