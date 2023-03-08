New sidewalks disrupt west Toledo neighborhood, residents say

The complaints about the sidewalks on Willis Boulevard have been mostly focused on two issues: the destruction of property and the cost of maintenance.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Willis Boulevard, a dead-end street in west Toledo, has been under heavy construction since May. While residents were expecting their roads to be repaved, some were shocked to learn that the city also planned to install six-foot-wide sidewalks in their yards.

About a week before construction began, the city of Toledo sent mailers to residents informing them of sidewalk installation. However, the letters did not solicit feedback from the homeowners who would be directly affected.

Allen Eble, who moved into the neighborhood a little over a year ago, has been a vocal opponent of the installation project. The lack of homeowner input regarding the decision to add sidewalks has been upsetting, he said.

"We have a say in what happens to our properties," Eble said. "It's a big investment for us and that's why we should have some input in it."

The complaints about the sidewalks have been mostly focused on two issues: the destruction of property and the cost of maintenance.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told WTOL 11 that she feels sympathetic to her neighbors with small yards that will be further reduced with the introduction of a sidewalk.

Eble believes that maintaining the sidewalks in the winter will be difficult for his older neighbors. He hired someone to shovel his driveway last winter and is not looking forward to an additional fee for shoveling the sidewalk.

In an attempt to sway city officials, Eble started a petition to urge city officials to halt the construction. Of the 40 neighbors Eble surveyed, he said that 32 of them signed in opposition to the sidewalks.

But the petition has failed to sway city leaders and construction has continued unabated. As of Wednesday, all driveways on Willis Boulevard have been altered to support sidewalks.

"This idea that 'this is the way we're going to do it, whether you like it or not' type of attitude, that stinks," Eble said.