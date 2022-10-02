Watch: Video shows car spinning out, falling off of I-90 bridge in Cleveland

The Cleveland Division of Police say the driver was taken to an area hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a single car crash that took place earlier this week on I-90 on the city's west side.

According to reports, at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Monday evening, a 2010 Toyota Corolla was heading eastbound on I-90 near West 98th Street. The car was being driven by an 18-year-old woman.

Police say the driver lost control of the car, which went off the left side of the roadway, into a snow bank, a median wall and then across four lanes of traffic. The Toyota then ramped up over a snow bank and over a bridge wall, before falling off the bridge onto the corner of West 98th Street and South Marginal Road.

The driver was transported by EMS to MetroHealth for treatment. There is no word on her condition. The Cleveland Division of Police says the incident remains under investigation.

The Ohio Department of Transportation captured the incident on video. It shows that initially, a separate vehicle had gone off of the road on I-90 into a snowbank. The Toyota appeared to be trying to avoid a collision, then spun off the highway and over the bridge. You can see the video in the player above or below.

