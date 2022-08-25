US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Sandusky to highlight construction plans to improve US 6 near Cedar Point

The project will replace approximately five existing intersections with roundabouts along U.S. 6 and Rye Beach Road.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — U.S. 6, which is a key roadway that provides access to Cedar Point, will be going under construction with “significant infrastructure upgrades that will help improve the flow of traffic and increase safety.”

With a federal grant worth nearly $24.5 million in place, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the area on Thursday afternoon to discuss the impact of the construction project. Rep. Marcy Kaptur and retiring Sen. Rob Portman attended and spoke at the event as well.

So how will this change your future drive to Cedar Point? Here are highlights from the Department of Transportation:

Replace approximately five existing intersections with roundabouts along U.S. 6 and Rye Beach Road.

Install part of the Sandusky Bay Pathway and a multi-use path along U.S. 6 and Rye Beach Road.

“The project will enhance community connectivity by providing new equitable pathways that will improve access to employment, health, educational and recreational opportunities for all,” according to a document from the Department of Transportation. “The project will incorporate a shared use path which will provide a separated facility for non-motorized travel and provide safe bicycle and pedestrian accommodations along the roadways.”

