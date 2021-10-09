U.S. 23 detours now posted in southeast Michigan

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Detours are now posted allowing motorists to get around the U.S. 23 closure in southeast Michigan.
The Monroe County Road Commission is working with other entities to determine the best solution to divert traffic around the closure between M-50 and Plank Road. The rural roads in the area are not designed to handle the volume and type of traffic, according to the Commission.
Local vehicle traffic may use the primary road system as a detour. All U.S. 23 commercial vehicle traffic must follow the MDOT detour as follows:
- Northbound U.S. 23: Eastbound I-475 in Toledo to northbound I-75 to westbound I-94 to U.S. 23.
- Southbound U.S. 23: Eastbound I-94 in Ann Arbor to southbound I-275 to southbound I-75 to westbound I-475 in Toledo to U.S. 23.
U.S. 23 closed last Friday after a railroad bridge high-load strike. Repairs could take weeks.