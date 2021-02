US-223 is closed at Palmyra Road in Lenawee County. Witnesses report a crash in the area.

PALMYRA, Mich. — US-223 is closed at Palmyra Road in Lenawee County, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office dispatch Wednesday night.

Witnesses tell WTOL 11 that a crash happened in the area and officers are on scene.

Dispatch was unable to provide further information and an estimated time of reopening was not given.