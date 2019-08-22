TOLEDO, Ohio — Upgrades are coming to the two roundabouts that take you to and from north and central Toledo into downtown.

Here's how the area will become safer - and better looking - for drivers and area residents:

MANHATTAN BOULEVARD

If you're heading up Cherry Street leaving downtown Toledo, the first roundabout you reach is one at Manhattan Boulevard.

The Arts Commission has been working with the neighborhood for about a year on a concept for a 20-foot tall sculpture that will look much like a large lantern.

The installation called "Vessel" would add lighting and aesthetics to the neighborhood. It would also become a landmark for the city, because drivers would be able to see it from the expressway.

The Mercy Health foundation is footing most of the bill, and it is being called a gift to the city of Toledo.

It's set to go in next spring and will only take a couple of weeks to install.

For those worried about the new art being a distraction to drivers, the Arts Commission assures that studies show otherwise.



"Placing something in a roundabout has a calming effect. It tends to, of course it's going to divert your attention at that moment, but really you're not supposed to be looking across the roundabout when you're going around it, you're supposed to be looking to your left to make sure that you can merge safely," Art in Public Places Coordinator for The Arts Commission Nathan Mattimoe said.

BERDAN AND DETROIT

Continuing north on Cherry Street, the very next intersection is the roundabout at Berdan and Detroit.

This one comes up frequently in our traffic reports and for good reason. Governor Mike DeWine identified it as one of 150 throughout the state in need of safety improvements.

Since it was opened in late 2015, there have been 244 crashes, equating to about one per week.

However, it is important to consider the impacts are less dangerous than they were there before the roundabout was put in.

"We are going to change it from a two-lane roundabout all the way around so two lanes will have the two sides all the way around and then two sides will have one lane each, because what we're seeing is a lot of the crashes were side swipes where the inside lane is trying to exit and the outside lane is trying to continue or go left," Rebecca Dangelo, spokesperson and public information officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

Southbound Detroit to Berdan will have a turn lane so you won't enter the roundabout at all.

Overhead and improved signs will also be installed throughout the intersection.

Construction work on the Berdan/Detroit roundabout is set to take place summer 2022.

TOLEDO ROUNDABOUTS PUBLIC ART PROJECT

The city of Toledo, the Arts Commission of Greater Toledo and Mercy Health have partnered to commission public art for newly constructed roundabouts as part of the Cherry Legacy Project at the intersections of Berdan Avenue, Detroit Avenue, Cherry Street and Manhattan Boulevard in Toledo.

On October 30, 2018, the Arts Commission’s Art in Public Places Program launched a nationwide request for qualifications. Over 60 submissions were received. Three finalists/teams for the project were selected:

Haddad | Drugan of Seattle

Koryn Rolstad of Seattle

RDG Planning and Design of Des Moines

RDG Planning and Design's proposal was selected.

More information can be found on The Arts Commission website.

