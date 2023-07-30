TRAFFIC ALERT: Heading to Cedar Point? The Ohio Turnpike wants you to take this exit instead

Until Aug. 29, motorists should use exit 118 Sandusky-Norwalk/US-250 to avoid a lengthy detour due to construction on SR-4 north. Toll Plaza 110 will remain open.

BEREA, Ohio — Planning on a trip to Cedar Point soon? The Ohio Turnpike Commission has issued a travel advisory that may impact your regular route.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is advising motorists to avoid the Sandusky-Bellevue exit at Toll Plaza 110 for the next 30 days, according to a travel advisory sent Sunday.

The advisory cautions Cedar Point travelers especially to avoid taking exit 110 due to an Ohio Department of Transportation roadway project resulting in a lengthy detour on north State Route 4.

Travelers on the turnpike are encouraged to take the Sandusky-Norwalk/U.S. 250 exit at Toll Plaza 118 instead.

Toll Plaza 110 will remain open. However, ODOT will close the intersection of SR-4, SR-99 and Skadden Road between Mason and Portland roads in Erie County starting Monday.

The intersection will be converted into a single-lane roundabout. ODOT expects to reopen the intersection on Aug. 29, the turnpike commission said.