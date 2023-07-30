TRAFFIC ALERT: Heading to Cedar Point? The Ohio Turnpike wants you to take this exit instead

BEREA, Ohio — Planning on a trip to Cedar Point soon? The Ohio Turnpike Commission has issued a travel advisory that may impact your regular route.
The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is advising motorists to avoid the Sandusky-Bellevue exit at Toll Plaza 110 for the next 30 days, according to a travel advisory sent Sunday.
The advisory cautions Cedar Point travelers especially to avoid taking exit 110 due to an Ohio Department of Transportation roadway project resulting in a lengthy detour on north State Route 4.
Travelers on the turnpike are encouraged to take the Sandusky-Norwalk/U.S. 250 exit at Toll Plaza 118 instead.
Toll Plaza 110 will remain open. However, ODOT will close the intersection of SR-4, SR-99 and Skadden Road between Mason and Portland roads in Erie County starting Monday.
The intersection will be converted into a single-lane roundabout. ODOT expects to reopen the intersection on Aug. 29, the turnpike commission said.
