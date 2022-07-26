TARTA's new 'Dugout' displays Toledo transit features

The transport company's downtown location features a visual display to help riders find more information on public transit in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) will host an open house Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their new "Dugout" location in downtown Toledo.

The Dugout, which is located just steps away from the first base gate at Toledo Mudhens' home stadium Fifth Third Field, will offer open houses today as well as during future select downtown events. The open houses serve to educate residents about TARTA's services, including visual displays demonstrating the busses' transit maps and pricing.

At The Dugout TARTA customers and those considering using giving public transit will be able to learn more about TARTA's new fare technology, different payment options and microtransit, which will allow the system to reach all of Lucas County in 2023.

