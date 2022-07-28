State troopers kick off new campaign to crack down on speeding and ramp up safety

Ohio Troopers join five states to keep everyone safe from speeding drivers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio state troopers kicked off a new campaign ramping up efforts to keep drivers safe on the roads.

Law enforcement officers across Ohio are joining officers from five other Great Lakes states including Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin to raise awareness about speeding.

"Great Lakes Speed Awareness Day” comes as summer driving reaches its most dangerous peaks: drivers are more likely to engage in extreme speeding and inexperienced young drivers are more likely to be on the road with school still out.

"So what we're noticing is a trend in increase in extreme speeds," Sergeant Ray Santiago with the Ohio Sate Highway Patrol said. "So we're noticing that troopers are issuing citations a lot more frequently for motorists traveling 20-plus mph over the speed limit or in excess of 100 mph."

Law enforcement officers will combine increased, zero-tolerance enforcement with effective communication to road users on the importance of obeying the speed limit.

Speed is involved in about one-third of all motor vehicle deaths nationwide. The national highway traffic safety administration says 2021 show traffic deaths grew by 10.5% to over 42,000. This also represents the highest number of deaths since 2005 and the highest annual percentage increase in the recorded history.