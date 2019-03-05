TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city crews are keeping an eye on the intersection of Sylvania and Bennett where they say another sinkhole has been identified.

"I'm not happy about it. I've got to avoid those roads and stay off of there...and push my customers back because of a longer route," neighbor Shaun Mancini said.

Mancini uses Sylvania Road every day to get to customers houses, but said it's taking a toll on his car.

"I actually had to put new tie rods and ball joints on there because of the potholes," Mancini said.

Now he's concerned because a sinkhole is at an intersection he drives through.

"Someone reported in that location to us as a sinkhole, so sewers went out and did an examination and they've determined it is a sinkhole, so there's going to be a repair there," Ignazio Messina with the City of Toledo said.

With this new sinkhole, that's three in the past two months that we've reported, with one in West Toledo on Burnham Road and the one still being fixed at North Detroit and Fernwood. When that one fell through, it was because a 10-foot section of pipe had broken off leaving a 30-foot-deep hole in the intersection that almost swallowed up two cars.

"Like a lot of cities across Ohio and across America we have aging infrastructure and with that comes sewer main breaks and the sewer mains date back to the 1800s," Messina said.

Add in some rainy weather and it takes even more time to get them properly repaired, something that's causing headaches for neighbors off Fernwood.

"Like I said this is the third time I've seen it since I've been living here. I lived here since 1962," one neighbor said.

Messina said they do get out and inspect sinkholes when they are reported, and if they're deemed unsafe, they will be blocked off by road crews.