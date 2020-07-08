OSHP: All lanes on NB I-475 between US-24 and I-75 closed due to single vehicle crash

OSHP is urging drivers to find alternate routes and use caution in the area, as the incident is causing extensive back ups. There is no estimated time for reopening.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic tie-up following a crash is causing significant delays in our area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has issued a notice to drivers that all nortbound lanes of I-475 between US-24 and I-75 are currently restricted due to a single vehicle crash. The crash occurred in the vicinity of mile post 3.6 in Wood County.

Right now, there is no further specifics regarding the crash or if any injuries are involved.

Motorists are urged by OSHP to proceed with caution and find an alternate route.

There is no estimated time of reopening as crews are currently on the scene investigating the incident.

Per OSHP, further updates will be provided as needed.