A crash near Mercer Street has closed S. Byrne Road from Airport Highway to South Avenue. A driver sustained minor injuries after swerving in front of a semitrailer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue Department crews are on the scene of a crash in south Toledo Wednesday night.

The driver of a car lost control of their vehicle and swerved in front of a semitrailer, according to Toledo police. The semitrailer and the car collided and the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semitrailer was not hurt.