x
Temporary road closures Saturday in east, central Toledo for events

Willard, Liberty and White streets and Ironwood Avenue will be closed in east Toledo. A small section of Putnam Street will be closed in central Toledo.
TOLEDO, Ohio —

Family and Friendship Day Parade

Four sections of residential roads in east Toledo will be temporarily closed Saturday for the Family and Friendship Day Parade.

Barricades for the closure go up at 9 a.m. and the parade starts at 11 a.m. and will last the rest of the day.

The parade starts at Edgar Holmes Park on Ironwood Avenue. The rectangular route is as follows:

  • East on Ironwood Avenue to White Street
  • North on White Street to Liberty Street
  • West on Liberty Street to Willard Street
  • East on Ironwood Avenue to end at Edgar Holmes Park

According to a City of Toledo press release, no detour route will be established. Local traffic will be permitted through closures if it does not create a safety problem for participants or spectators.

A map of the route is pictured below.

Temporary road closures will happen along Willard, Liberty and White streets and Ironwood Avenue.

436 Toledo Blitz

The section of Putnam Street west of the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission Administrative Offices in central Toledo will be temporarily closed Saturday between Acacia Alley and Woodruff Avenue.

The temporary closure will happen from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to the city of Toledo, no detour route will be established.

