City of Oregon to close Pickle Road and Oakdale Avenue for railroad repairs beginning Thursday

The closures are expected to last one week.

OREGON, Ohio — Crews will close two roads to all through traffic beginning Thursday for railroad crossing repair work, city of Oregon officials announced Monday.

In a press release, officials said Pickle Road will close between Woodville Road and Wheeling Street beginning Thursday at 7 a.m. The closure is expected to last through Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.

Additionally, crews will close Oakdale Avenue between Woodville Road and Sunshine Street. The Oakdale repairs will also last from Thursday at 7 a.m. through Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.

Entrance drives to properties in the closure area will remain open to allow those with properties access. However, the actual work zone at both affected railroad crossings will be closed to all vehicle traffic.

The city of Oregon asks those with questions or comments to contact the Department of Public Service at 419-698-7047.