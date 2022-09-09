x
Perrysburg: 'Aruna Run' will cause Saturday morning road closures

Woodlands Park roads will close to accommodate the "Run for their Freedom."
TOLEDO, Ohio — Plan accordingly: several Perrysburg roads will be closed Saturday morning to accommodate the second annual Aruna Run.

The Aruna Run, an event hosted by The Aruna Project, aims to raise awareness of the commercial sexual exploitation of women and children. The purpose of the project is to free victims of the illegal trade, as well as provide those survivors with resources such as employment.

The event will take place from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, and will cause road closures around Woodlands Park, including: East Boundary between Kip Boulis Drive and Bexley, and White Road between East Boundary and Oak Knoll. 

