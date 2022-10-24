Here's how you can name an Ohio Turnpike snowplow

Applications for the 2022 snowplow naming season are now open.

Have you ever wanted to name a snowplow? Whether you have or have not, you can -- and one of this winter's most important vehicles might just sport a name you chose. Plus, it's a good deal: you could win $100.

Starting Monday, Oct. 24, the Ohio Turnpike is accepting applications for its annual Name-a-Snowplow contest. The contest, which accepts applications until Nov. 20, allows the public to suggest names for the snowplows that will remove snow and ice from the turnpike during the 2022-2023 winter season.

Ohio Turnpike staff will choose the best 50 names from the pool of submissions. From there, it's up to the public to determine the eight best snowplow names of the season. The final eight will each receive a $100 award.

The 2021 winning names were:

Snow Force One

Sir Plows-a-Lot

Snowbi-Wan Kenobi

Plowy McPlowface (a reference to the British boat-naming contest, in which "Boaty McBoatface" was declared the winner)

Darth Blader

Snow More Mr. Ice Guy

O-H Snow U Didn't

AH Push It... Push It Real Good!

Think you can beat these names? To enter the competition, click here.

